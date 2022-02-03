ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi ‘Taken off Battlefield’ by US Military, Says Joe Biden

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the leader of the ISIS Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi has been taken off during a raid conducted by the US military in Syria.

“Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in a statement.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden added.

Giving details about the Syrian raid, a senior US official said that the IS leader had blown himself up during the operation, which was carried out at night by US special forces in northwestern Syria.

The bomb detonated by al-Qurashi led to the death of his own family members, including women and children, the official said. President Biden added that no US service personnel were injured during the raid, in which Kurdish forces also took part.

The operation was conducted in Idlib where al-Qurashi’s predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a similar raid in 2019.

The operation, in which Kurdish forces also took part, was conducted in the Idlib region where Qurashi’s better-known predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a similar raid in 2019. Qurashi, who was also known as Amir Mohammed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, took over the reins from Baghdadi after his death in October 2019.

(With AFP inputs)

