Joe Biden Speaks on Covid, Action on Climate Change at Quad Summit: Read Full Transcript

US President Joe Biden on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, PM Scott Morrison of Australia and PM Yoshihide Suga of Japan at the Quad Leaders Summit held in Washington. All four leaders pledged to work together for ensuring peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and the world. Biden talked about the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine initiative, action on climate change, new Quad fellowship for students among other things.

Opening the Quad summit, Biden said the four democracies have come together to take on common challenges from Covid to climate.

Full transcript of remarks by Joe Biden at Quad Leaders Summit:

Well, let me begin by saying I’m honored to welcome Prime Minister Morrison, Prime Minister Modi, and Prime Minister Suga and — to the White House for the first in-person meeting of the Quad we’ve had.

This group meeting of democratic partners who share a world view and have a common vision for the future, coming together to take on key challenges of our age, from Covid to climate to emerging technologies. It embodies an approach I spoke of at the UN earlier this week.

ALSO READ: ‘How Democracy Gets Things Done’: Quad’s Veiled Dig Amid Beijing’s Aggression in Indo-Pacific Region

When we met six months ago, we made concrete commitments to advance our shared and positive agenda for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Today, I’m proud to say that we’re making excellent progress.

Our vaccine initiative is on track to produce an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine in India to boost global supply. We’re taking action on climate change, with new partnership toward a zero-emissions shipping.

ALSO READ: Modi Meets Biden: What Drew Laughs and Smiles From the Two Leaders

And today, we’re also launching a new Quad fellowship for students from each of our Quad countries to pursue advanced degrees leading — in leading STEM programs here in the United States. It represents an investment in the leaders, innovators, and pioneers of tomorrow.

In sum, we are four major democracies with a long history of cooperation. We know how to get things done, and we are up to the challenge. And I’m looking forward to our discussion today, and I thank you.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here