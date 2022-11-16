Joe Biden Stumbles on Stairs While Visiting Bali's Mangrove Forest. Here's What Happened Next | WATCH

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday stumbled on the stairs during his visit to a Mangrove forest in Indonesia’s Bali. Biden, who is in the island nation for the G20 summit, nearly fell on the stairs but he was held by his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

A video of the incident showed Joe Biden climbing the stairs to the Mangrove forest along with Indonesia President Joko Widodo. However, Biden limped down as he climbed the last flight of stairs while the Indonesian President was quick to intervene and grabbed Biden’s arm.

The video was widely shared on social media.

Biden and Widodo earlier held meetings on the margins of the G20 summit to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the forum for international cooperation.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden stumbles at the stairs as Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds him during their visit to a Mangrove forest in Bali at #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/5graKRK82K— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other G20 Leaders also visited and planted Mangroves at the ‘Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai’ Mangrove forests on the sidelines of the Summit on Wednesday.

G20 leaders are gathered in Bali for the summit amid tensions over Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, energy crisis among other issues.

Biden has applauded Indonesia’s G20 Presidency and added that he looks forward to continuing to support the G20’s work under India’s Presidency.

Indonesian President Widodo told G20 members to “end the war" as he opened a leaders’ summit Tuesday in Bali that will be dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Widodo said the bloc of the world’s major economies must succeed in tackling the world’s most pressing crises.

“It’s an honour for Indonesia to host the G20 summit, I understand we need huge efforts to be able to sit together in this room," Widodo said before the first session.

Read all the Latest News here