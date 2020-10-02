Joe Biden Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Urges Americans to Wear a Mask and Keep Social Distance

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to attendees at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23, 2020. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus infection, his doctor said on Friday. Biden confirmed the news, three days after his debate with Donald Trump who has contracted the illness.

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," Biden said. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Minutes before, his doctor Kevin O'Connor issued a statement via the former vice president's campaign about the negative result. "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," he said.

Trump had earlier tested positive, with his chief of staff saying the president was experiencing "mild symptoms" of Covid-19. The bombshell news of his infection upended the White House race a month before the Republican faces challenger Biden at the polls.

The 74-year-old Trump -- who has continued to cast doubt on the seriousness of the pandemic, even as the US death toll topped 200,000 -- announced in an overnight tweet that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive and were going into quarantine.

Briefing reporters at the White House Friday morning, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows said the president was experiencing "mild symptoms" but remained in "good spirits" and "very energetic."

"The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job, and I'm optimistic that he'll have a very quick and speedy recovery."

Meadows said Trump's doctor would continue to attend to him at the White House, declining to give details of any treatment being provided.