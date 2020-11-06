Next Story
Joe Biden to Address Nation on Friday Evening as He Takes Lead in Key US States: Campaign
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about voting results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation Friday evening as he takes the lead in voting in key states needed to win the US presidential election, a campaign official said.
Biden -- who has stopped short of claiming victory but has been called "president-elect" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will speak later in the day from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, the official said on condition of anonymity.