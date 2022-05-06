Joe Biden to Discuss North Korea on Asia Trip, Says White House

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

US President Joe Biden is set to visit South Korea and then Japan this month. (Image: AP)

Psaki said Biden will also discuss holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine during the trip

US President Joe Biden will discuss North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan during a trip to those two countries later this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Psaki said Biden will also discuss holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine during the trip, which will also include talks in Tokyo with the leaders of the Quad grouping of nations, the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

first published:May 06, 2022, 11:44 IST