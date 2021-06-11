CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Joe Biden to Host Germany's Angela Merkel at White House Next Month

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo)

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that Merkel, who is leaving office later this year, will visit Washington on July 15..

US President Joe Biden is going to be hosting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House next month. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that Merkel, who is leaving office later this year, will visit Washington on July 15.

Psaki, in a statement, said the meeting will affirm ties between the two nations and the leaders will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and international security. Merkel will be the first European leader to visit the White House.

She and Biden were set to meet later Friday at the Group of Seven summit, a gathering of some of the world’s wealthiest nations, taking place in England.

first published:June 11, 2021, 18:44 IST