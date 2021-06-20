CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MilkhaSingh#Coronavirus#WTCFinal#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Joe Biden to Host Israeli President Rreuven Rivlin on June 28: White House
1-MIN READ

Joe Biden to Host Israeli President Rreuven Rivlin on June 28: White House

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: AP)

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Israel's new president, Rreuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel’s new president, Rreuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 20, 2021, 07:47 IST