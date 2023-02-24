Joe Biden to Host Virtual G7 Meet, Announce Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia, Says White House

US President Joe Biden on Friday would host a virtual meeting of leaders from G-7 nations along with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which he will expect sweeping sanctions against Russia as its war against Ukraine enters the second year, the White House has said.

G-7 comprises seven major world economies – Canada, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and the United States.

“Tomorrow morning, President Biden will gather with G-7 leaders and President Zelenskyy for a virtual meeting to continue coordinating our efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its war,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

Thanking Japan, the new G-7 president, for its recent pledge to provide Ukraine with an additional USD 5.5 billion in economic assistance, Jean-Pierre said Tokyo has proven a steadfast ally, ready to step up and do its part to advance their shared interests and values.

“Our alliance with Japan and Japan’s strong partnerships with countries in Europe only demonstrate the point we’ve been making all along, the Indo-Pacific and the Atlantic are not separate theaters here, but firmly linked together,” she said.

Observing that G-7 has become an anchor of strong and united response to Russia, the press secretary said on Friday the leaders will discuss how they continue supporting Ukraine and continue to increase pressure on Putin and all those who enable his aggression.

“Among other announcements, the United States will implement sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue for Putin, go after more Russian banks, Russia’s defense and technology, industry and actors in third-party countries that are attempting to backfill and evade our sanctions,” Jean-Pierre said.

Simultaneously, the Biden Administration will also announce new economic energy and security assistance to help the Ukrainians continue to succeed on the battlefield, protect its people from Russian aggression and enable the Ukrainian government to provide basic services such as electricity and heat.

“As President made clear in Europe this week, the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she said.

Hours later US Secretary of State Tony Blinken would address the UN Security Council, during which he would speak to the imperative of supporting Ukraine and in support of a just and durable peace, a peace that’s consistent with the principles of the UN Charter and one that will equip Ukraine to, over the longer term, continue to be a sovereign country, a democratic country, an independent country, a country that is whole and prosperous with the means to defend itself going forward, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a separate news conference.

In a virtual conversation on “Russia’s War on Ukraine: One Year Later” With Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, Blinken said that the last one year has seen not just an alliance, but a broader partnership that is strong, that is solid, that is standing up, providing the support to Ukraine, keeping the pressure on Russia, taking steps to strengthen our alliance.

“You see that reflected all the way from the UN to the NATO theater itself, and around the world,” he said.

Read all the Latest News here