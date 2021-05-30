world

Joe Biden to Press Vladimir Putin on Respecting Human Rights During Geneva Meet
Joe Biden to Press Vladimir Putin on Respecting Human Rights During Geneva Meet

File photo of US President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden said he will meet with President Putin "in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights".

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that he will press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.

During a speech honoring the US holiday Memorial Day, Biden said, "I'm meeting with President Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights."

The White House said on Friday it was planning to move ahead with the summit between the two leaders after Microsoft flagged a cyberattack on US government agencies by Nobelium, the group behind last year’s SolarWind hack that originated from Russia.

The Kremlin has said it has no information about the latest attack.

first published:May 30, 2021, 22:52 IST