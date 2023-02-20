Read more

Joe Biden Ukraine Visit LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday. The surprising visit also showed Washington’s “unflagging commitment” in defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments,” Biden was quoted as saying in a White House statement.

The Ukraine visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine as the war is expected to intensify with both sides preparing for spring offensives. Zelensky is pressing allies to speed up delivery of pledged weapon systems and is calling on the West to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine — something that Biden to date has declined to do.

