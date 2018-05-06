English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John McCain, Who is Fighting Brain Cancer, Does Not Want Donald Trump at His Funeral
Senator John McCain, who is battling brain cancer, wants Vice President Mike Pence to represent the White House instead of President Donald Trump.
File photo of Senator John McCain. (Reuters)
Washington: Senator John McCain, 81 and battling brain cancer, has made clear he does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral, US media reported Saturday.
McCain, a Vietnam war vet and respected senator from Arizona who has had a turbulent relationship with Trump, instead wants Vice President Mike Pence to represent the White House, The New York Times and NBC News said, quoting people close to McCain.
McCain is also using a new book and documentary to express regret about not having selected former Senator Joseph Lieberman as his running mate in 2008 against Barack Obama and instead going with populist Sarah Palin, the Times said.
McCain has been fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer for more than a year.
He is currently back in Arizona, recovering from surgery for an intestinal infection.
McCain and Trump have had a rough relationship, particularly during the 2016 presidential primary, when Trump said McCain — a POW for years in Vietnam — was not really a war hero because he was captured.
Last summer Trump slammed McCain for a "no" vote that helped doom a key bill to repeal Obamacare — the health care reforms passed into law under president Barack Obama.
Also Watch
McCain, a Vietnam war vet and respected senator from Arizona who has had a turbulent relationship with Trump, instead wants Vice President Mike Pence to represent the White House, The New York Times and NBC News said, quoting people close to McCain.
McCain is also using a new book and documentary to express regret about not having selected former Senator Joseph Lieberman as his running mate in 2008 against Barack Obama and instead going with populist Sarah Palin, the Times said.
McCain has been fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer for more than a year.
He is currently back in Arizona, recovering from surgery for an intestinal infection.
McCain and Trump have had a rough relationship, particularly during the 2016 presidential primary, when Trump said McCain — a POW for years in Vietnam — was not really a war hero because he was captured.
Last summer Trump slammed McCain for a "no" vote that helped doom a key bill to repeal Obamacare — the health care reforms passed into law under president Barack Obama.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 37 & 38: MI vs KKR and KXIP vs RR
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- 102 Not Out: Want Everyone to Remember The Father-Son Avatars Forever, Says Preetisheel Singh