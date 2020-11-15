News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Johnson & Johnson, US Govt Expand Pact to Support Next Phase of Covid-19 Vaccine Research and Development

File photo of Johnson&Johnson logo

File photo of Johnson&Johnson logo

Under the agreement, Johnson & Johnson will commit approximately $604 million and the US department will commit about $454 million to support the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial.

Johnson & Johnson and the US Department of Health and Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine candidate research and development, the company said on Saturday.

Under the agreement the company will commit approximately $604 million and the HHS Department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million to support the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide, the company said in a statement


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...