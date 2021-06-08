'Joints for Jabs': Washington State Allows Free Weed for Adults Who Get Covid Vaccine

Adults will be able to claim a free marijuana joint after they receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot as part of Washington State’s goal to vaccinate more of its population, the New York Times reported.

The offer, dubbed “Joints for Jabs," will continue until July 12, according to the state’s liquor and cannabis board.

The board stated that participating marijuana dealers will be able to offer consumers aged 21 and up a prerolled joint after they obtain their first or second dose at an active vaccination clinic. Only joints are included in the offer; no other products, such as edibles, are included.

According to a New York Times database, 58 per cent of people in Washington have got at least one dosage, and 49 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Washington isn’t the only state with a cannabis-related incentive. A dispensary in Arizona recently started a similar promotion, offering free marijuana joints or gummy candies to Arizona residents aged 21 and up who get vaccinated.

Residents with proof of immunisation can also get a free beer, wine, or cocktail from Washington’s liquor and cannabis board.

US states and cities have initiated campaigns like free beer in New Jersey and a raffle to win full-ride college scholarships in New York and Ohio after the US vaccination rate began to drop drastically in mid-April. Several states have sponsored lotteries with $1 million or more in cash rewards.

