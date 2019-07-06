Jordan Bans Online Game PUBG Citing 'Negative Effects' on Users
The move follows similar bans in Iraq, Nepal, the Indian state of Gujarat and the Indonesian province of Aceh.
The move follows similar bans in Iraq, Nepal, the Indian state of Gujarat and the Indonesian province of Aceh.
Amman: Jordan on Saturday banned the hugely popular but brutal online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), citing its "negative effects" on the kingdom's citizens.
Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series "The Hunger Games", PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games.
A source in Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority warned the game "had negative effects on its users, which led to its being officially blocked".
The move follows similar bans in Iraq, Nepal, the Indian state of Gujarat and the Indonesian province of Aceh.
In May, Chinese tech giant Tencent ceased offering the game, instead directing users to a newly launched and nearly identical programme it created.
PUBG is widely popular in Jordan and institutions in the kingdom have issued warnings to employees not to play it. Psychologists in the country have repeatedly warned the game encourages violence and contributes to bullying among youth.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- Arjun Kapoor on Marriage Rumours: Malaika and I Have to Still Enjoy the Comfort of Being a Couple
- Dear Duffer Brothers, Please Make Teen Romances Instead of Stranger Things 3
- Kohli Keeps His Promise, Arranges Tickets For 87 Year-Old Charulata Patel
- Pakistani TV Anchor Confuses Apple Inc with Fruit, Netizens Left in Splits
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s