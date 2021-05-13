world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Judge Postpones Trial for Three Ex-cops Charged in George Floyd Case to March 2022
1-MIN READ

Judge Postpones Trial for Three Ex-cops Charged in George Floyd Case to March 2022

File photo of protesters rallying outside the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP)

File photo of protesters rallying outside the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP)

Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao were scheduled to face trial August 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter.

The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, a judge ruled Thursday.

Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao were scheduled to face trial August 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. Co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, has already been convicted of murder and manslaughter counts. All four officers also face federal charges that allege they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his May 25 arrest.

Judge Peter Cahill said he changed the date so the federal case can go forward first. He also said he felt the need to put some distance between the three officers trial and Chauvin’s due to all the publicity around the case.

The news that the trial was being pushed back came during a Thursday hearing on pretrial motions. Defense attorneys for all three former officers agreed to the postponement. The state, via Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, did not support the delay. It wasn’t made clear at Thursdays motions hearing who originally sought the change.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 13, 2021, 22:14 IST