Judge Taliban on Actions Not Words, Says Boris Johnson, Warns Against 'Premature' Recognition

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the Taliban should be judged on their actions, warning countries against “prematurely or bilaterally" recognising the Islamist hardliners.

“We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitudes to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education," he told parliament.

