1-min read

Julian Assange too Unwell to Attend Brief Court Hearing via Video Link

He is in Belmarsh prison serving time for jumping bail in Britain while fighting extradition to the United States, which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources.

Associated Press

Updated:May 30, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London on April 11, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
London: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has missed a court session, apparently due to health problems.

Assange had been expected to appear from prison via video link at a brief extradition hearing Thursday at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Sweden also seeks him for question about an alleged rape.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot said a more substantive extradition hearing set for June 12 may be moved to a court next to Belmarsh prison for convenience.

WikiLeaks says it has "grave concerns" about Assange's health. The anti-secrecy group says he has been moved to the prison health ward.
