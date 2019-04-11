Julian Assange's Arrest a 'Dark Moment' For Press Freedom, Says Edward Snowden

Fugitive former US government contractor Edward Snowden on Thursday slammed the arrest in London of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, calling it a "dark moment for press freedom.""Images of Ecuador's ambassador inviting the UK's secret police into the embassy to drag a publisher of -- like it or not -- award-winning journalism out of the building are going to end up in the history books," the whistleblower said on Twitter."Assange's critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom."