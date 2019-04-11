LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Julian Assange's Arrest a 'Dark Moment' For Press Freedom, Says Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden slammed the arrest in London of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

AFP

Updated:April 11, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
File photo of Edward Snowden.
Moscow: Fugitive former US government contractor Edward Snowden on Thursday slammed the arrest in London of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, calling it a "dark moment for press freedom."

"Images of Ecuador's ambassador inviting the UK's secret police into the embassy to drag a publisher of -- like it or not -- award-winning journalism out of the building are going to end up in the history books," the whistleblower said on Twitter.

"Assange's critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom."
