July 2019 Hottest Month on Record for Planet, Says US agency

A Us agency said that much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat in July, as temperatures soared to new heights in the hottest month ever recorded. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
July 2019 Hottest Month on Record for Planet, Says US agency
Paris, London and places across Europe are bracing for record temperatures as the second heat wave this summer bakes the continent. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Washington: July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, confirming earlier observations by the European Union.

"Much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat in July, as temperatures soared to new heights in the hottest month ever recorded. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows," the agency said.

