Jump In COVID-19 Cases In Britain On Sunday Is 'concerning' - Hancock

LONDON: The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Britain of 2,988 recorded on Sunday, the highest jump since May, was “concerning”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he added that the majority were younger people.

“The rise in the number of cases that we’ve seen today is concerning,” he said. “The cases are predominately among younger people, but we’ve seen in other countries across the world and in Europe this sort of rise in the cases amongst younger people leading to a rise across the population as a whole.”

He said everybody had to follow social distancing rules to prevent the spread of infections.

