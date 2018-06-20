English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jumping Mexicans Didn't Trigger 'World Cup' Earthquake, Say Experts
The public institution that monitors seismic activity in Mexico, the National Seismological Service (SSN), did not announce any earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday.
Mexican fans celebrate at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City on June 17, 2018. (REUTERS)
Mexico City: After Mexico scored a goal to defeat defending champions Germany in their opening World Cup match on Sunday, a tweet suggesting that celebrating fans had triggered an "artificial earthquake" in Mexico City went viral.
But according to experts, no such earthquake occurred.
WHAT ARE WE ARE VERIFYING?
"The earthquake detected in Mexico city was artificial in origin. Possibly caused by mass jumping during Mexico's World Cup goal. At least two sensors in Mexico City detected it at 11:32," said the tweet, by an institution calling itself SIMMSA — the Department of Seismology and Volcanology of the Institute for Geological and Atmospheric Research.
The story of the "earthquake" caused by jubilant Mexican fans was picked up by media outlets around the world.
WHAT DO WE KNOW?
The public institution that monitors seismic activity in Mexico, the National Seismological Service (SSN), did not announce any earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday.
Xyoli Ramirez Campos of the Geophysics Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a member of the SSN, said that although movements by large groups of people can create vibrations that are picked up by seismographs, they would not resemble the spike caused by an earthquake.
"For example, when (university football team) the Pumas play, and more than 60,000 people are jumping at the same time, it creates a detectable signal," she told AFP. "But that is reflected as vibrations on the graph, not an earthquake."
A similar phenomenon occurs during FC Barcelona matches, said Spanish geologist Javier Carmona of the Complutense University in Madrid.
"Every time Barca scores a goal, the Institute of Earth Sciences in Barcelona detects the same thing. But it's not right to say that it's generated an earthquake," he said.
"It's not true that Mexico's goal caused an earthquake. On a seismograph, it would appear as a signal with a different frequency from an earthquake."
Ramirez Campos said she was unaware of SIMMSA's existence until its tweet went viral.
"It's not a site that's known within the seismological community," she said.
WHAT CONCLUSION CAN BE DRAWN?
The mass movements of large crowds of people can be detected by seismographs, but they do not trigger earthquakes. There is no evidence an earthquake took place in Mexico City on Sunday.
Also Watch
But according to experts, no such earthquake occurred.
WHAT ARE WE ARE VERIFYING?
"The earthquake detected in Mexico city was artificial in origin. Possibly caused by mass jumping during Mexico's World Cup goal. At least two sensors in Mexico City detected it at 11:32," said the tweet, by an institution calling itself SIMMSA — the Department of Seismology and Volcanology of the Institute for Geological and Atmospheric Research.
The story of the "earthquake" caused by jubilant Mexican fans was picked up by media outlets around the world.
WHAT DO WE KNOW?
The public institution that monitors seismic activity in Mexico, the National Seismological Service (SSN), did not announce any earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday.
Xyoli Ramirez Campos of the Geophysics Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a member of the SSN, said that although movements by large groups of people can create vibrations that are picked up by seismographs, they would not resemble the spike caused by an earthquake.
"For example, when (university football team) the Pumas play, and more than 60,000 people are jumping at the same time, it creates a detectable signal," she told AFP. "But that is reflected as vibrations on the graph, not an earthquake."
A similar phenomenon occurs during FC Barcelona matches, said Spanish geologist Javier Carmona of the Complutense University in Madrid.
"Every time Barca scores a goal, the Institute of Earth Sciences in Barcelona detects the same thing. But it's not right to say that it's generated an earthquake," he said.
"It's not true that Mexico's goal caused an earthquake. On a seismograph, it would appear as a signal with a different frequency from an earthquake."
Ramirez Campos said she was unaware of SIMMSA's existence until its tweet went viral.
"It's not a site that's known within the seismological community," she said.
WHAT CONCLUSION CAN BE DRAWN?
The mass movements of large crowds of people can be detected by seismographs, but they do not trigger earthquakes. There is no evidence an earthquake took place in Mexico City on Sunday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Monday 18 June , 2018 UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out of Training, Sets Alarm Bells Ringing
- This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana With a Friend Is Going Viral
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- Punjab Woman Lands in Madhya Pradesh to Meet Her Hero IPS Officer