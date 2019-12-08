Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
2-min read

Jury Would Convict Trump 'in Three Minutes Flat' in Impeachment Case, Says Key Lawmaker

Representative Jerry Nadler's committee will begin weighing evidence compiled by the House Intelligence Committee on whether Trump linked military aid and a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky to a request that Kyiv investigate a potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

AFP

Updated:December 8, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jury Would Convict Trump 'in Three Minutes Flat' in Impeachment Case, Says Key Lawmaker
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: The chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday that if the impeachment case against President Donald Trump were put to a jury, there "would be a guilty verdict in three minutes flat."

Representative Jerry Nadler, whose panel will begin drawing up articles of impeachment this week, told CNN that the evidence that Trump put personal interests above those of his country in dealing with Ukraine was "rock solid."

He did not rule out the possibility of a House vote on impeaching Trump by the end of the week.

That would put it on a fast track to a trial before the Republican-controlled Senate, where Trump is expected to prevail.

Nadler's committee will meet Monday to begin weighing evidence compiled by the House Intelligence Committee on whether Trump linked military aid and a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky to a request that Kyiv investigate a potential 2020 rival, Democrat Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Nadler would not speculate on what might be included in the articles of impeachment.

But he described the central allegation as being that Trump "sought foreign interference in our elections several times, both for 2016 and 2020, and that he sought to cover it up" thus posing "a real and present danger to the integrity of the election" coming in November.

Nadler would not say whether the evidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, favouring Trump, would be included in the formal charges against him.

Most Republicans have stuck with Trump, saying there is no clear and direct evidence that he wrongly pressured Ukraine for personal political gain.

Representative Mark Meadows, a strong Trump supporter, said on CNN that Trump was legitimately concerned about corruption in Ukraine and had done nothing inappropriate in a much-examined phone call with Zelensky.

Not only did Meadows say he doubted any House Republican would vote to impeach, he said "I think there is more pressure on the Democrats to come along and vote to exonerate the president."

Nadler, asked whether he felt confident that Trump personally directed improper approaches to Ukraine, replied, "Yes."

"We have a very rock solid case. I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in three minutes flat."

The White House on Friday blasted the impeachment inquiry as "completely baseless," signalling it would not seek to defend the president in the hearings to draw up formal charges against him.

Republicans have demanded that Hunter Biden, as well as the Democratic lawmaker leading the probe, Adam Schiff, and the whistleblower at the origin of the inquiry all testify before the House committee.

Nadler has rejected those requests, saying all three people are "irrelevant" at this point.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram