Justice Dept.: 'Poor Judgment' Used In Epstein Plea Deal
A Justice Department report has found former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta exercised poor judgment in handling an investigation into wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida.
The report, obtained by The Associated Press, is a culmination of an investigation by the Justice Departments Office of Professional Responsibility over Acostas handling of a secret plea deal with Epstein, who had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
Under the 2008 non-prosecution agreement also known as an NPA Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. That allowed him to avert a possible life sentence, instead serving 13 months in a work-release program. He was required to make payments to victims and register as a sex offender.
