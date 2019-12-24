Jharkhand result tally
'Justice Has been Achieved': Slain Journalist Khashoggi's Son After Saudi Court's Verdict in Murder Case
Earlier, the Saudi public prosecutor said five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Khashoggi in Istanbul in October 2018.
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman (right) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (second right) receive Sahel, a family member, and Salah, a son, of Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. (AP/PTI)
Dubai: The son of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Monday his family had achieved justice thanks to the verdict of Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor.
"Today we have been granted justice as the children of the deceased, God willing, Jamal Khashoggi. We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels, that it has been fair to us and that justice has been achieved," the slain journalist's son, Salah Khashoggi, tweeted.
