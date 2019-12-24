Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

'Justice Has been Achieved': Slain Journalist Khashoggi's Son After Saudi Court's Verdict in Murder Case

Earlier, the Saudi public prosecutor said five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Khashoggi in Istanbul in October 2018.

Updated:December 24, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
'Justice Has been Achieved': Slain Journalist Khashoggi's Son After Saudi Court's Verdict in Murder Case
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman (right) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (second right) receive Sahel, a family member, and Salah, a son, of Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. (AP/PTI)

Dubai: The son of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Monday his family had achieved justice thanks to the verdict of Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor.

Earlier, the Saudi public prosecutor said five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Khashoggi in Istanbul in October 2018.

"Today we have been granted justice as the children of the deceased, God willing, Jamal Khashoggi. We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels, that it has been fair to us and that justice has been achieved," the slain journalist's son, Salah Khashoggi, tweeted.

