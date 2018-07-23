English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Justice Tahira to be First Woman Chief Justice of Any Court in Pak
Justice Tahira was the first woman to be appointed as a civil judge in Balochistan, besides having the distinction of being the first lady to be appointed in all posts she served.
Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar. (Photo: Website of Balochistan High Court)
Lahore: Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar will be the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, Pakistan's top judge announced on Monday, paving way for her to become the first woman chief justice of any court in the conservative Muslim-majority nation.
"Madam Tahira Safdar will be the next chief justice of BHC," Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar said on Monday at a book launch in Lahore, where he was invited as the chief guest, the Express Tribune reported.
Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai is scheduled to retire on on August 31.
Justice Tahira will replace Justice Meskanzai. She will work as the chief justice of the BHC till October 5 next year. She is part of a three-judge special court, hearing the high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.
Justice Tahira was the first woman to be appointed as a civil judge in Balochistan, besides having the distinction of being
the first lady to be appointed in all posts she served.
She was also the first woman high court judge.
She is the daughter of Syed Imtiaz Hussain Baqri Hanafi, a renowned lawyer.
Born on October 5, 1957, at Quetta, Justice Tahira did her Masters in Urdu Literature from the University of Balochistan, and completed her degree in law from the University Law College, Quetta.
