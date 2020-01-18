English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Justin Trudeau Urges Iran to Send Downed Jetliner's Black Boxes to France for Further Probe

File photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said Iran lacked the technical expertise and mostly the equipment necessary to be able to analyze these damaged black boxes quickly.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 18, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
Ottawa Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran to hand over the damaged black boxes from last week's downed airliner to France, saying it has one of the few laboratories capable of properly examining them.

"Iran does not have the level of technical expertise and mostly the equipment necessary to be able to analyze these damaged black boxes quickly," Trudeau said.

So, he said, "the right place to send those black boxes to get proper information from them and in a rapid way" is France, adding "that is what we're encouraging the Iranian authorities to agree to."
