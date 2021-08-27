EXCLUSIVE | Afghanistan Intelligence Agency Had Informed US About Kabul Airport Blast, ISIS Involvement

Top sources in the National Directorate of Security in Afghanistan, the country’s national intelligence and security service, have said that the agency had informed the United States about the twin blasts that took place in Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport on Thursday killing at least 72 people. ​

The source told CNN-News18 that the US was informed that the Haqqani network will carry out the blast and the ISIS will take responsibility. Allegedly, the Haqqani network saw that as the only solution to end the fiasco at the airport.

The ISIS-K (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province), an Islamic State offshoot, took the responsibility for the deadly attacks in Kabul, even as the country reels with the Taliban taking over its reigns.

Local news agencies claim that at least 90 people have been found dead so far.

Hours after the attack, the self-proclaimed “acting president” of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh said that evidence shows that the ISIS-K ‘have roots’ in the Taliban and Haqqani network. It is well known that the ISIS-K, one of the most notorious terrorist groups in Afghanistan, are affiliated with the Haqqani networks.

Saleh, who has taken safe refuge in the Panjshir province that has put up a fierce resistance against the Tailban, wrote on Twitter “Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Talibs hv leanred vry well from the master. #Kabul (SIC).”

The twin suicide bombings left a scene of carnage in Kabul. While the people trying to escape Afghanistan under the Taliban rule were already in a state of panic, the suicide bombings left people in a further state of panic.

AFP reported that injured people in blood-soaked clothes were ferried in wheelbarrows, as stunned survivors desperately shouted for help searching for loved ones in the carnage. One man held a semi-conscious victim by the elbow, trying to stop his head from slipping beneath the surface of the murky water.

“Bodies, flesh and people were thrown into a canal nearby," Milad, who went to the airport with his wife, three children and documents for a new life in the United States and was at the scene of the ​first blast, told AFP.

Milad said he had applied for a visa to the United States, but in the chaos dropped the documents he hoped would help him board a flight with his wife and three children.

“I will never, ever want to go (to the airport) again. Death to America, its evacuation and visas," he said.

The suicide bombers targeted people trying to reach access gates at the airport, creating scenes of terror and devastation.

At least 72 people among the crowd were killed, as well as the 13 American troops, according to various authorities.

