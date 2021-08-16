CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kabul Airport Closed to Commercial Flights as Military Evacuations Underway: Officials

Members of Joint Forces Headquarters get prepared to deploy to Afghanistan to assist in the draw down from the area in this handout photo taken on Friday Aug 13, 2021 and issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). (AP/PTI)

Members of Joint Forces Headquarters get prepared to deploy to Afghanistan to assist in the draw down from the area in this handout photo taken on Friday Aug 13, 2021 and issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). (AP/PTI)

The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule.

Senior US military officials say Kabul’s international airport has been closed to commercial flights as military evacuations continue. The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days and swept into the capital on Sunday. (AP)

Tags
first published:August 16, 2021, 00:19 IST