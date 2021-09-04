CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » World » Kabul Airport Reopens to Receive Aid, Civilian Flights to Operate Soon: Qatari Ambassador
1-MIN READ

Kabul Airport Reopens to Receive Aid, Civilian Flights to Operate Soon: Qatari Ambassador

The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.(File photo/Reuters)

The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.(File photo/Reuters)

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera.

Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid and that it would be prepared for civilian flights soon, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera.

The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 04, 2021, 16:04 IST