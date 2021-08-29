Kabul Blast: Two Killed, 3 Wounded As ‘ISIS Rockets’ Hit House Near Airport. What We Know So Far

A massive explosion was reported on Sunday afternoon near Kabul airport in Afghanistan, hours after the US had warned of the possibility of a terror attack. The blast occurred due to a rocket attack suspected to be by ISIS in Khawaja Bughra area. However, no group immediately claimed the attack. Videos shared on social media showed black smoke rising into the sky and people screaming and running to save their lives.

What we know so far:

• Quoting Afghan Police Chief, Associated Press reported that rocket hits neighborhood northwest of Kabul international airport amid US evacuation.

• According to Afghan media, two people are killed and three injured in the blast.

• Sources said that ISIS are suspected to be behind this rocket attack. They were possibly trying to attack the remaining American staff.

• Footage of the blast shared around by people on social media showed residents screaming and running to save their lives. Some people were seen throwing water from the rooftops of their houses to douse the flames from the exploded house.

• A security official from the recently deposed government told AFP it was a rocket that “initial information shows hit a house".

• Taliban spokesman says a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport, reported Associated Press.

• The US officials had warned of the possibility of a terror attack in coming days near Kabul airport and had appealed people to leave the place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here