CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#ShivSena#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » World » Kabul: Explosion at Mosque in Vicinity of Taliban Interior Ministry; Several Feared Dead
1-MIN READ

Kabul: Explosion at Mosque in Vicinity of Taliban Interior Ministry; Several Feared Dead

By: News Desk

Edited By: Debalina Dey

News18.com

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 17:35 IST

Kabul

The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees. (Representational image from AFP)

The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees. (Representational image from AFP)

According to local media reports, the explosion occurred at the ministry's mosque when the congregational prayer was ongoing

A blast hit a mosque in Kabul in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, with several feared dead. No official word has, however, come from the Taliban yet regarding any casualties.

“The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees,” interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

According to local media reports, the explosion occurred at the ministry’s mosque when the congregational prayer was ongoing.

More details are awaited.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 05, 2022, 17:21 IST
last updated:October 05, 2022, 17:35 IST