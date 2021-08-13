Kabul Ground Reality Bleak, Police Stations Empty; Taliban Takeover By Tonight: Sources

According to ground reports, Kabul is ready for its takeover by Taliban, as the terrorist group continue its offensive against Afghan forces and blitz of cities, sources told CNN-News18.

Police stations are empty, and officers have run away with arms and ammunition for personal safety, the sources said. It is only a matter of time by when the Taliban reach Kabul - either by late night or tomorrow morning, they said, adding that however, the terrorist group will not attack the Presidential Palace.

EXCLUSIVE | As Taliban Close in on Kabul, New Peace Deal Being Drawn. Ghani to Go

Sources said the Taliban will honour international commitments and it is possible the Kabul administration will shift to the Kabul airport in the next few hours.

The Taliban seized more major cities on Friday as they raced to take full control of Afghanistan and inched closer to Kabul, with the United States and Britain deploying thousands of troops to evacuate their citizens from the capital.

The evacuation orders came as the Taliban took control of Kandahar — the nation’s second-biggest city — in the insurgency’s heartland, leaving only Kabul and pockets of other territories in government hands.

The Taliban also captured the capital of Logar province, just 50kms (30 miles) from Kabul, with a local lawmaker saying the insurgents were in complete control of Pul-e-Alam city.

The government has now effectively lost most of the country following an eight-day blitz into urban centres by the Taliban that has also stunned Kabul’s American backers.

The first wave of the offensive was launched in early May after the United States and its allies all but withdrew their forces from Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden determined to end two decades of war by September 11.

Pak Personnel Clash With Afghans

Meanwhile, Pakistani border and security personnel clashed with hundreds of Afghans wanting to cross into Afghanistan from a key border crossing in Chaman closed by Taliban in the restive Balochistan province.

Hundreds of Afghans had gathered on the Pakistan side of the Chaman border wanting to cross over but the Taliban who have captured the Spin Boldak area are not allowing anyone to cross until some of their demands were met by the Pakistani authorities, sources told PTI.

The Taliban militants have closed the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing since last week, demanding that the Pakistani authorities allow visa-free travel for Afghans.

The Taliban want the Pakistani authorities to allow those Afghans to cross the border who have an Afghan ID card or a Pakistani-issued refugee registration card.

With inputs from agencies

