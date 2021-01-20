Cop Hailed for Confronting Capitol Rioters Accompanies Kamala Harris on Way to Inauguration
Vice President Kamala Harris waves after being sworn in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as President-elect Joe Biden watches .AP/PTI Photo)
Officer Eugene Goodman confronted insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.
- PTI Washington
- Last Updated: January 20, 2021, 23:53 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is accompanying Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Harris and President-elect Joe Biden. Officer Eugene Goodman confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.
Goodman is a Black man and was facing an overwhelmingly white mob. He is the only officer seen for a full minute on widely circulated footage captured by a news reporter. Goodman stands in front of the rioters and walks backward as the group follows him to a second-floor hallway, where other officers finally assist him. A police spokeswoman says Goodman's plainclothes assignment to accompany Harris is a ceremonial role".