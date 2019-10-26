Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » World
1-min read

Kamala Harris Skipping South Carolina Forum Over Decision to Give Trump Justice Award

Kamal Harris' campaign said she would skip the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center event Saturday in objection to the group's decision to give DonaldTrump its Bipartisan Justice Award, which she received award in 2016.

Associated Press

Updated:October 26, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kamala Harris Skipping South Carolina Forum Over Decision to Give Trump Justice Award
US Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Image: REUTERS/File)

Columbia (South Carolina): Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is pulling out of a South Carolina criminal justice forum over organizers' handling of President Donald Trump's appearance.

Soon after her announcement, the mayor of South Carolina's capital city, Columbia, and a co-host of the event said he was organizing an alternative forum at Benedict College, a historically black college, for any candidates who wished to participate, with Harris' campaign confirming she would be among them.

"I honestly wanted to give everyone else another option," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Associated Press about his event, which will be held with the theme "Students First" in a college chapel.

As of Friday night, Benjamin said Cory Booker and Joe Biden, and likely Bernie Sanders, planned to attend his event, as well as the original forum.

Earlier Friday, Harris' campaign said she would skip the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center event Saturday in objection to the group's decision to give Trump its Bipartisan Justice Award, which she received award in 2016.

"Donald Trump is a lawless President," the California senator said in a statement. "Not only does he circumvent the laws of our country and the principles of our Constitution, but there is nothing in his career that is about justice, for justice, or in celebration of justice."

Trump received the award Friday for his work on criminal justice reform with the First Step Act, which has allowed thousands of nonviolent offenders to gain early release from federal prison.

Harris had been among 10 Democrats expected at the forum over the weekend.

She also complained that only a handful of Benedict students were ticketed for Trump's appearance. Most seats were occupied by administration officials and Trump supporters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram