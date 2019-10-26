Kamala Harris Skipping South Carolina Forum Over Decision to Give Trump Justice Award
Kamal Harris' campaign said she would skip the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center event Saturday in objection to the group's decision to give DonaldTrump its Bipartisan Justice Award, which she received award in 2016.
US Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Image: REUTERS/File)
Columbia (South Carolina): Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is pulling out of a South Carolina criminal justice forum over organizers' handling of President Donald Trump's appearance.
Soon after her announcement, the mayor of South Carolina's capital city, Columbia, and a co-host of the event said he was organizing an alternative forum at Benedict College, a historically black college, for any candidates who wished to participate, with Harris' campaign confirming she would be among them.
"I honestly wanted to give everyone else another option," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Associated Press about his event, which will be held with the theme "Students First" in a college chapel.
As of Friday night, Benjamin said Cory Booker and Joe Biden, and likely Bernie Sanders, planned to attend his event, as well as the original forum.
"Donald Trump is a lawless President," the California senator said in a statement. "Not only does he circumvent the laws of our country and the principles of our Constitution, but there is nothing in his career that is about justice, for justice, or in celebration of justice."
Trump received the award Friday for his work on criminal justice reform with the First Step Act, which has allowed thousands of nonviolent offenders to gain early release from federal prison.
Harris had been among 10 Democrats expected at the forum over the weekend.
She also complained that only a handful of Benedict students were ticketed for Trump's appearance. Most seats were occupied by administration officials and Trump supporters.
