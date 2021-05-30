Kamala Harris Slammed on Twitter for Not Honouring Slain Soldiers in Memorial Day Tweet

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday tweeted a photo of herself and told her followers to have a long, enjoyable holiday weekend. However, she didn’t tell people to have a thoughtful Memorial Day weekend, nor did she remind the people to take a pause on the final weekend before the last Monday in May.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in US on the last Monday in May to remember those slain soldiers who have died while serving in the US military. The day was initially called as the Decoration Day following the US Civil War, which took more American lives than any other war in the country’s history, Newsweek reported.

The Twitter post of the US Vice President included a candid photo of herself smiling and comes hours after she posted a tweet praising Midshipman Sydney Barber who made history as the first black woman to serve as Brigade Commander at the US Naval Academy.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

However, some people were quick to point out that Kamala’s tweet failed to mention the reason for the long weekend, which is Memorial Day.

Memorial Day was made an official federal holiday in the US in 1971. On the day, people visit cemeteries and memorials with friends and families honouring those who have passed. The day has also unofficial became the day on onset of summer.

The report added that three-day long holiday weekend is a time for barbecues, road trips, beach visits and family visits to kick off the summer.

Kamala Harris’ tweet received backlash from the people for reminding her of the day. “It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our dedicated time to reflect on our war fighters, those who paid the ultimate price for our Freedom,” a used replied to her on Twitter.

It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our dedicated time to reflect on our war fighters, those who paid the ultimate price for our Freedom.— Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 29, 2021

Texas Federation of College Republicans shared a poster of the importance of the day and said, “Here’s some facts about Memorial Day since you apparently forgot this isn’t just a ‘long weekend’.”

Here’s some facts about Memorial Day since you apparently forgot this isn’t just a “long weekend” pic.twitter.com/t6hED8Yqud— Texas Federation of College Republicans (@txfcr) May 30, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote, “Unbelievably disappointed that there is no mention as to why there is a “long weekend”. This is a picture of our son, PFC Paul Cuzzupe who can’t enjoy the weekend as he died defending our freedom.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here