'KamiKwasi': Who is Kwasi Kwarteng? Britain's Finance Minister Fired by Truss Over Market Blowout

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng became the second shortest-serving head of Chancellor of the Exchequer after he was sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss after his mini-budget roiled bond markets, spooked investors and sparked a major backlash from governing Conservative Party lawmakers.

Truss was forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all her economic programme after their plans for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Approval ratings for her and the Conservative Party collapsed. Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign as British prime minister, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in British history after serving just six weeks in office.

In a resignation letter, Kwarteng made it clear that Truss had requested his departure, and was unapologetic for their shared vision for Britain’s economy. “We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one,” Kwarteng wrote to Truss.

The country’s first Black finance minister faced a humiliating exit a day after he had insisted he was “not going anywhere”.

The Cambridge and Harvard-educated former Chancellor of the Exchequer tenure of just 38 into the job was just longer than Iain Macleod, who died just a month after being appointed in June 1970, as the shortest stint in the role.

A close friend and ally to Truss, Kwarteng shared her vision of running the country on a low-tax agenda which vowed to challenge “Treasury orthodoxy”. The pair were also at the forefront of urgent moves to help millions of Britons suffering under the strain of rocketing energy prices that have pushed UK inflation to a 40-year high.

In fact, four years before the 2016 Brexit vote, Kwarteng joined Truss and other Tory right-wingers to write a free-market manifesto called “Britannia Unchained”, which described British workers as “among the worst idlers in the world”. He enthusiastically endorsed Truss’s plans for a “lean state” and to put “money back into people’s pockets”.

Kwarteng’s devout belief in liberal economics made him the obvious choice to carry out Truss’s plans, despite the warnings that he did not have the experience to run the huge finance ministry.

Charged with delivering that vision, Kwarteng fired the finance ministry’s most senior official Tom Scholar and unveiled a raft of unfunded tax cuts to turn “the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth”.

‘KamiKwasi’

The plan turned out to be disastrous for the British economy as it unleashed a vicious cycle of falling market confidence, flight from British assets and such damage to the British bond markets that the Bank of England was forced to intervene and start buying gilts.

Those spending plans, allied with the tax cuts, sent sterling plunging to its lowest-ever value against the dollar last month, as critics decried the government’s “KamiKwasi” economics.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said Kwarteng had to make 62 billion pounds ($69.7 billion) of spending cuts or tax rises to stop public debt growing as an ever larger share of the economy. Truss’s own Conservative lawmakers were also unhappy with how she and Kwarteng were handling things.

In a reply to Kwarteng, Truss said she was deeply sorry to lose a long-standing friend from government. “I deeply respect the decision you have taken today. You have put the national interest first,” she wrote.

Stint as Energy Minister

In his former role as energy minister, Kwarteng drew the ire of green groups after he said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine meant the UK needed further investment in North Sea oil and gas drilling, to diversify its energy mix.

Britain’s first black chancellor of the exchequer, Kwarteng is the London-born son of an economist and lawyer who emigrated from Ghana.

Kwarteng attended Eton, one of Britain’s most prestigious private schools, which has been the alma mater of numerous politicians. He later attended both the University of Cambridge and Harvard University.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

