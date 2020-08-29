WORLD

1-MIN READ

Kanye West Sues To Get On Wisconsin Presidential Ballot

Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit Friday demanding election officials place him on Wisconsins presidential ballot in November.

MADISON, Wis.: Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit Friday demanding election officials place him on Wisconsins presidential ballot in November.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West’s campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.

The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on Aug. 4.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying hes seeking the nations highest office on a ticket he calls the Birthday Party.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing Wests candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

  First Published: August 29, 2020, 4:48 AM IST
