Kanye West Sues To Get On Wisconsin Presidential Ballot

MADISON, Wis.: Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit Friday demanding election officials place him on Wisconsins presidential ballot in November.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West’s campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying hes seeking the nations highest office on a ticket he calls the Birthday Party.

Also Watch What Are The Symptoms That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Are Showing

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing Wests candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor