Kanye West Suspended from Twitter for Anti-Semitic Comments, Praising Hitler

Kanye West was suspended from social media platform Twitter on Friday, Elon Musk said, after making antisemitic comments and praising Hitler.

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence," Musk said in response to West’s tweet.

Twitter owner Elon Musk said Ye’s account would be suspended after a post on his account Thursday night showed an image that appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David.

The post was blocked by Twitter for violating its rules. Musk wrote on the platform that the suspension was “for incitement to violence."

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

However, the length of the suspension was not immediately clear.

Ye’s suspension from Twitter comes a month after Elon Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist," bought the social media platform for $44 billion.

Kanye West sparked controversy on Thursday after he declared his “love" of Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler.

In an extraordinary hours-long appearance on Infowars, the show fronted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, West — now known as Ye — wore a black mask completely covering his face, as he ranted about sin, pornography and the devil.

“I like Hitler," West said several times.

Earlier in October, German sportswear giant Adidas severed its lucrative tie-up with West after the star made anti-Semitic statements, including threatening to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," using a misspelled reference to US military readiness.

Paris fashion house Balenciaga and US clothing retailer Gap have also ended ties with West, who appeared at a Paris fashion show wearing a shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter," a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter racial equality movement.

Read all the Latest News here