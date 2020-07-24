Karachi on High Alert as Police Seal Several Streets Amid 'Terror Threat'; But Cop Says 'No Need to Worry'

Law enforcement personnel in Pakistan on Thursday sealed some areas and roads around foreign diplomatic missions in Karachi's Clifton neighbourhood reportedly due to a terror threat. Residents of the area were surprised to see blockades in many areas of the posh residential neighbourhood.

According to law enforcement sources, many areas in the Clifton neighbourhood particularly those around foreign diplomatic missions were closed down due to a terror threat. Police sources said a security high alert has been issued for the city's 'Red Zone'.

Some routes [have been] blocked as part of some extra security measures. Nothing to worry about," Deputy Inspector General South Javed Akbar Riaz said. The heightened security measures come a month after four militants attempted to storm the Karachi Stock Exchange building.

All four terrorists were killed in the gun-and-grenade attack that also claimed the lives of four security personnel. In November 2018, a terror attack on the Chinese consulate in Clifton was foiled by security forces in which seven people, including three terrorists, were killed.