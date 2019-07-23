Trump's Kashmir Blooper LIVE: Oppn Plans to Corner Govt on US President's Claim, Questions PM Modi's 'Silence'

Jul 23, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir Issue Cannot be Solved Bilaterally, Says Pak PM | "Bilaterally there will never be (a resolution of the Kashmir dispute)," Khan told Fox News, the favourite channel of president Trump. "There was one point when there was General (Pervez) Musharraf and Prime Minister (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee of India when we did get close to the resolution of the Kashmiri issue. But since then we are poles apart and I really feel that India should come on the table; US could play a big part. President Trump certainly can play a big part," Khan said hours after he met Trump at his Oval Office for the first time at the White House.