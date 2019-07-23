Kashmir Row LIVE: Support, An Apology as US Tries to Contain Damage After India Refutes Donald Trump's Mediation Claim

Kashmir Row LIVE: US President Donald Trump’s offer to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue has escalated into a major row, with India refuting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought help from the US. The United States is also in damage-control mode, with several lawmakers calling Trump’s statement ‘amateurish and embarrassing’.
The US President, during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, said Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir, a contentious issue between the neighbours.
Jul 23, 2019 9:57 am (IST)
Trump's claims and offer for mediation has invited reactions cutting across party lines in India. BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav says that Trump's statements underscore the 'biggest problem in US system today'. Expressing his surprise, Madhav added that if the US President manages to make such outrageous claims even with political experts like Lisa Curtis in the White House, then there ought to be something 'fundamentally wrong'.
POTUS’ statement on Kashmir underscores the biggest problem in the US system today. With expert India and South Asia hands like Lisa Curtis in White House n State Dept if he makes such a statement then there is something fundamentally wrong. https://t.co/3PAfq5QDJ9
"While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist," a State Department spokesperson said in response to a question if Trump's remarks reflect a change in the country's policy on Kashmir.
While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes #Pakistan and #India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist. - AGW
US Govt in Damage Control Mode | The Trump administration has launched a damage control exercise after the President's remarks about mediation on Kashmir, with the State Department on Tuesday saying it was a "bilateral" issue between India and Pakistan, and the US "welcomes" the two countries "sitting down" for talks.
Jul 23, 2019 9:18 am (IST)
The statement by the US President is likely to create a diplomatic and political firestorm given that Parliament is in session. Prime Minister Modi is also likely to travel to the US in September.
Jul 23, 2019 9:17 am (IST)
Imran Khan Seeks Trump's Help on Kashmir Issue | While Islamabad has long sought US mediation on Kashmir and has repeatedly raised the dispute at international forum, India has opposed any third-party mediation, calling the dispute over the Himalayan territory a bilateral issue or an "internal matter". So, while India completely rejected the possibility of mediation, Khan welcomed these remarks. "President, I can tell you that, right now, you would have the prayers of over a billion people if you can mediate and resolve this issue," he said.
Jul 23, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
'No Such request Made,' India Rejects Trump's Claims | However, within an hour, the Ministry of External Affairs contradicted the US President’s remarks saying “no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. In a series of tweets, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar rejected the US offer of mediation and denied that PM Modi had asked for assistance. "It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally," he wrote.
Jul 23, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Trump claimed that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month."He actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'Where?' He said, 'Kashmir.' Because this has been going on for many, many years," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Khan on Monday. "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," the US president said, a statement that signalled a shift in long-standing US policy that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally.
Jul 23, 2019 9:12 am (IST)
'I would Love to be Mediator in Kashmir Issue' | In remarks that angered New Delhi and were quickly rejected, US President Donald Trump Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir, and “if I can help, I would love to be the mediator” between India and Pakistan.Trump made the remarks in the presence of visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House ahead of their bilateral meeting.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (PTI)
India, however, denied the claim, saying: “We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President."
Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted: "It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally.”
The issue soon turned into a political slugfest, with the Opposition demanding clarification from PM Modi. The issue is likely to rock Parliament today, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may issue a statement clearing the air.