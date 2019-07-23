Kashmir Row LIVE: Support, An Apology as US Tries to Contain Damage After India Refutes Donald Trump's Mediation Claim

Jul 23, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Trump claimed that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month."He actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'Where?' He said, 'Kashmir.' Because this has been going on for many, many years," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Khan on Monday. "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," the US president said, a statement that signalled a shift in long-standing US policy that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally.