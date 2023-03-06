The Princess of Wales Catherine defeated Prince William in a head-to-head in a race during a spin class at a leisure centre in South Wales, UK-based news agencies reported.

Princess Catherine aka Kate Middleton was awarded the golden trophy after she beat her husband Prince William on February 28. They were invited as special guests to the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot in Wales.

At the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, William and Kate, presided over an event which was intended to provide mental health support to those in need. The event was hosted by the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, located near Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“Not sure I am dressed for this,” said Kate, according to the Independent.

During their visit, the couple launched a series of therapy gardens and allotments.

Harry, Meghan Invited to Coronation

Meanwhile, reports of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markles being invited to the coronation ceremony have surfaced. The royal couple are yet to confirm if they will attend the ceremony.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” their representative said, according to AFP.

The ties between Prince Harry and the rest of his family have frozen after he brought a plethora of accusations against them surrounding his childhood, his relationship with brother William, the royal family’s acceptance of Meghan Markle and racism in the royal family.

It remains unclear whether the members will set aside their differences ahead of the coronation ceremony which will be held in May.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also unsure if their eldest child, nine-year-old Prince George, and second in line to the throne, should be included in the congregation at King Charles’ coronation, the Telegraph reported.

The report said George’s siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are expected to attend the ceremony as spectators and won’t have an official role to play.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are yet to take a decision on what role George shall play because of the media attention he will be subjected to.

