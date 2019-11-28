Take the pledge to vote

Kathmandu to Implement Odd-even Rule on South Asian Games Opening and Closing Days

The 10-day 13th South Asian Games (SAG) will take place in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
Kathmandu to Implement Odd-even Rule on South Asian Games Opening and Closing Days
Image for representation.

Kathmandu: Nepali authorities have announced odd-even rule for vehicles in Kathmandu valley during the opening and closing days of the South Asian Games, which will start from December 1, to control traffic congestion.

The Metropolitan Traffic Police said vehicles with number plates ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be allowed to ply the roads on December 1, while those ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) can ply the roads on December 10 — the concluding day of the event.

The 10-day 13th South Asian Games (SAG) will take place in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

In another development, the National Sports Council has completed the reconstruction of the 15,000-capacity Dasharath Stadium, which was damaged during the 2015 massive earthquake in Nepal.

