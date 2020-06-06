WORLD

Kazakh President's Spokesman Hospitalised with Covid-19

File photo: Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks during a meeting in Nur-Sultan. (Reuters)

The spokesman, Berik Uali, wrote that Tokayev, 67, gets tested regularly and that additional safety measures have been taken at the presidential headquarters.

  • Reuters ALMATY
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's spokesman has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday, adding that the president's health was not at risk.

"President Tokayev continues his work as scheduled, his health is under no threat," Uali said.

The Central Asian nation has confirmed 12,511 cases of COVID-19 with 53 deaths. It emerged from a two-month lockdown last month, while keeping in place social distancing rules and closed borders.


