Voicing Fears of Many Countries, US Warns of Pakistan Terrorists Striking India in Wake of J&K Move
China has a long-standing relationship with Pakistan, and they have growing competition with India, a top Pentagon official said, adding that India seeks a stable relationship with China.
Picture for representation only.
Washington: The United States on Tuesday voiced fears of many countries that following abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir special status, Pakistani militants might launch terror strikes in India unless Pakistan "keep a lid on militant groups".
I think many have concerns that Pakistan keep a lid on militant groups that might conduct cross-border activities as a result of the Kashmir decisions, and I don't sense that China wants that kind of conflict or would support that, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo Pacific Security Affairs, Randall Shriver, told a Washington audience.
Shriver was responding to a question on China's support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir after India nullified articles 370 and 35A of its the Constitution that gave special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. I think it (China's support to Pakistan on Kashmir) is mostly diplomatic and political support, Shriver said.
They (Chinese) have supported Pakistan in international fora. There is some discussion about whether or not Kashmir would be taken up in the UN, China would support that. But in terms of something beyond that or more active, I don't see it, the top Pentagon official said.
China has a long-standing relationship with Pakistan, and they have growing competition with India, he said, adding that India seeks a stable relationship with China. Referring to the ongoing visit of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Shriver said the US is having consultations with him.
We have talked about the relationship with China. They want a stable relationship with China, but there's no doubt that there is growing concern and competition there as well. So I think on a range of issues to include Kashmir, China has leaned toward Pakistan, Shriver said.
