Kelly Defeats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona as Democrats Inch Closer Towards Controlling Senate

Democrat Mark Kelly won the re-election in Arizona after he defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters. It was a critical race as it put the US Democratic Party a victory away from wresting control of the US Senate.

The Republican Party set its sights on Arizona in order to ensure that they have control of the US Senate. Arizona has been a state which has been a Republican stronghold but Kelly’s re-election shows that Democrats were able to win over sections of the electorate.

Joe Biden also won the state during the 2020 Presidential Elections defeating Donald Trump.

As US Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie breaking vote, the Democrats can take over the US Senate by winning either Nevada or Georgia’s runoff elections. According to Fox News, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is closing in on Republican challenger Adam Laxalt as Laxalt’s lead over Cortez Masto shrunk to 798 votes.

Arizona is also witnessing a tight gubernatorial race between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake which are still too close to call on Friday night.

However, for the Republican Party, the Nevada and the Georgia race.

Mark Kelly is a former astronaut who has flown to space four times. He is married to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords who recovered from a gunshot wound to the head during an assassination attempt in 2011 and remains a national inspiration. That incident killed six people and injured 13.

According to a report by the Guardian, the couple went on to co-found a gun safety advocacy group.

Kelly during his campaign focused on winning over the independent voters, the Guardian said in the report and at times even distanced himself from Joe Biden.

Masters received support from Trump as he, like the former US president, denied the 2020 election results and also spread the false claim that the elections were rigged.

Kelly said he will protect to access to abortion and many Arizonians also hold a similar belief. He, however, has taken a different stance to the border issues and called the situation a ‘mess’ and supports Title 42 brought by the Trump administration that uses the Covid pandemic as a justification to expel migrants entering via the southern border of the United States.

Kelly also focused on the lowering of essential medicines and stable water supply during his campaign. Arizona is facing a drought which has curtailed the state’s share of water from the Colorado river.

Read all the Latest News here