Kenya Park Suspends Gorge Visits After Flash Flood Kills Seven Including an Indian National

Paul Udoto, spokesman for the Kenya Wildlife Service, said those who died in the Sunday evening tragedy were five Kenyans of Indian descent, an Indian national and their Kenyan driver.

Associated Press

Updated:September 2, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
People mourn as Kenya Red Cross workers and volunteers retrieve the bodies of their relatives who died in flash floods while on an excursion at the Hell's Gate National Park in Naivasha, Kenya September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Nairobi: Kenyan authorities have suspended visits to the gorges of the famous Hell's Gate National park in the Rift Valley after a flash flood killed six tourists and their driver.

Paul Udoto, spokesman for the Kenya Wildlife Service, said those who died in the Sunday evening tragedy were five Kenyans of Indian descent, an Indian national and their Kenyan driver. Six of the bodies have been recovered, Udoto said Monday.

Seven years ago, seven members of a church group died when they were washed away by floods in the same area, which is prone to flash floods during the rainy season.

Authorities say that while it may not be raining in the gorges, rainfall from surrounding areas builds up and can rush through the restricted space.

