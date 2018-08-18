English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods: UN Chief 'Saddened' Over Loss of Life and Property
When asked if the UN been asked for help in India in the Kerala floods, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the world body has not received any direct request from the Indian Government for aid.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Image Source: Reuters)
United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the flooding and extensive damage and displacement caused in rain-battered Kerala.
Kerala is witnessing the worst flooding in 100 years. About 80 dams have overflowed and more than 300 lives have been lost. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
"Our humanitarian colleagues as well as the country team in India have been following the recent floods very closely. The United Nations is of course saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by floods in India," Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-Generals spokesperson, told reporters here yesterday.
When asked if the UN been asked for help in India in the Kerala floods, he said the world body has not received any direct request from the Indian Government for aid.
"As you know, India has quite a well-operated machinery to deal with natural disasters but of course our country team I was in touch with our Resident Coordinator today they're following closely and they're in touch with partners on the ground," he said.
