Key Dates In Tenure Of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health.

Some key dates in his life and career:

Sept. 21, 1954 Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.

1977 Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo.

1979 Starts working at Kobe Steel.

1993 First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.

2005 Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006 Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister.

2007 Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012 Starts his second stint as prime minister.

2013 Embarks on his Abenomics policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.

2017 and 2019 Holds meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, including golfing.

Aug. 24, 2020 Becomes Japans longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.

Aug. 28, 2020 Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.

